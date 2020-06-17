County “not headed in right direction” with COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski strongly encouraged people to take seriously the growing number of cases in the county.

"It's all over in our community right now," said Rombalski during a briefing Wednesday afternoon. She cited figures that showed that between May 20 and June 2, there were 13 cases in the county. Between June 3 and June 16, 92 new cases were confirmed.

Rombalski said that there were 19 new cases in La Crosse County on Wednesday for a total of 171. The county later updated those figures stating there were 20 cases and a total of 173 cases.

With one exception, a female in her teens, all of the new cases, ten men and nine women, fell into the 20-29 age group.

This comes after 21 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

72 of the cases are considered recovered. 101 are active cases, according to updated health department figures. That equates to 62 percent of cases in the county. That's about 40 percent higher than the rest of the state. Rombalski called the statistics "very significant."

None of the new cases in the county involve hospitalization.

During the briefing, she said that information so far shows that only one of the new cases was connected to the recent series of protests in the city.

During her briefing Wednesday afternoon, Rombalski went over the Coulee COVID-19 Compass which assesses risk status followed by actions people in the community can take.

La Crosse County is currently in the Severe Risk category as of Wednesday afternoon. Rombalski said she wasn't surprised at this since so many cases have come in in such a short time frame.

Rombalski went over what that means for residents. She went through the recommendations that people should take to protect themselves, families, and the community.

-Anyone who has any of the symptoms of the virus must stay home

-Stay home unless out for an essential task. Use physical distancing and wear a fabric face covering when out of the home.

-No leisure travel. If there is leisure travel, quarantine afterward for 14 days.

-Don't attend any indoor social gatherings outside of the household.

-If outside for a social gathering, there should be 10 or fewer people. Social distancing and wearing a face mask are part of this.

-No going to a bar or restaurant unless it is for take-out, curbside pick-up, or delivery.

-Work from home whenever possible. When not, wear a fabric face covering and practice social distancing.

-Personal care such as hair salons, nails, etc. are not recommended.

"I would encourage you to take that seriously. I realize that it is very difficult to look at some of those recommendations and to follow those. But again, I think that the case numbers, the speed in which those cases have been growing and increasing....we had 21 cases yesterday, 19 today. There is no indication that the cases will slow down unless we take the precautions that are being recommended," said Rombalski.

She said the county is looking to add more information about businesses and locations where they know someone who was infected had visited.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the county was still setting the Outbreaks and Investigations page up. Rombalski said it would contain a lengthy list of places beyond what locations she mentioned on Monday. They include:

Blue Moon-Onalaska on June 6 and June 7

The Library Bar-La Crosse on June 7

Legends/Twisted Moose on June 7

Pettibone Beach on June 5

Brothers on June 6

Broncos on June 6

The Crow on June 7

She also added a new date for the Blue Moon, June 10.

If anyone was at one of these locations, you're asked to fill out the COVID-19 Exposure Reporting Form.

She also touched on businesses, such as restaurants, closing. Rombalski said the department typically suggests businesses close for 1-2 days for a deep cleaning. The business owners themselves would choose to close for a longer period of time.

On Sunday, the Blue Moon said they would close for two weeks after a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Similarly, Dublin Square Irish Pub and Eatery said earlier Wednesday they're closing until at least June 26 after an employee had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

She stressed that although other counties have taken steps to do so, the county doesn't believe they have the authority to close down restaurants and bars. She said they would try to work with an establishment to get compliance. Only as a last effort would they come in and issue a citation to a business. Law enforcement would not be involved.

As she concluded her briefing, she said she knew residents in the county would do their part.

"I know we can do this. I know we can do better. I know that we can make choices to always wear fabric face coverings and always physical distance. We can change this outcome that we are seeing. So don't be discouraged that we are in red. If we take this seriously, as a community, all together, not just individuals, then we will see these numbers go down. We are working as hard as we can to do our part in that. And we ask you to join us in that fight and do as much as you can as well."

"I just want to close with a thank you to those that are doing those things already, have been doing them, continue doing that, you're doing the right thing and we all can improve. Now is the time. If you haven't made these behavior changes, now is the time, and we can do this together. And we can make this impact turn around and be different in La Crosse County."