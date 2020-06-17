Dairyland Power Cooperative names new CEO

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The Board of Directors for Dairyland Power Cooperative have named Brent Ridge as their new President and CEO. He will succeed Barbara Nick, who plans to retire in July after five and a half years of service.

Brent is coming to Dairyland with eighteen years of experience, having worked with Energy Northwest since 2002. He has served as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and worked in Corporate Services. He says he's honored by the opportunity and looks forward to working in an organization with a great reputation for excellence and integrity.

Ed Gullickson, the Chair of the Dairyland Board of Directors, says that Brent is a well-respected, ethical and transparent leader who will bring valuable experience to the collective. Brent will start in his new position in July.