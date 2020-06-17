Donations to fight virus, injustice could sustain charities

SEATTLE (AP) — A recession is expected to curtail Americans’ generosity following a record year for charitable donations. But the recent wave of money dedicated to fighting the coronavirus and racial inequality in the U.S. is offering a beacon of hope for nonprofits in 2020. The Giving USA report released Tuesday estimates nearly $450 billion was donated to charities in 2019. The 2.4% uptick from the previous year when adjusted for inflation marked a record year for giving that reflected a booming economy. Individuals continue to make up the majority of dollars donated, or nearly 70% in 2019. The rest is given by foundations, corporations and others.