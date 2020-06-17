Ex-Minn. coach Lucia picked to run new CCHA hockey league

Former Minnesota coach Don Lucia has been named commissioner of the newly formed Central Collegiate Hockey Association. The league is set to start in the 2021-22 season. Lucia won two national championships in 19 seasons running the Gophers. He retired from the bench in 2018. Seven of the 10 current programs in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association are leaving next year to create the new CCHA: Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan.