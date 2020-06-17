Higher chance of rain returns…

Continued sunshine…

The current weather pattern will hold through Thursday. Expect sunshine and southerly winds to pump even warmer air and more humidity into the Upper Midwest. Thursday highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Clouds will increase, but any showers and t-storms will wait until Thursday night.

T-storms into the weekend…

Chances of showers and t-storms will remain from Thursday night through the weekend. At this point we don’t expect severe storms, but briefly heavy rain will occur with a few cells Thursday night. Stay tuned for details as we get closer.

Pollen season continues…

Tree pollens have continued to decrease, but grass pollen has been increasing. The peak for grass pollens is through the middle of this month.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden