June already making history, but the heat continues

Hot but only slightly humid…

The 80s were the story for the first half of the week, but now we are onto the 90s for the second half. With an abundance of sunshine and an already warm surface layer, the temperatures will soar. So keep the A/C pumping.

Dew points will continue to stay in the “lower-end” of the sticky scale today. Yet, with highs in the 90s, it will still feel VERY warm. Then tomorrow dew points will increase a bit more into the 60s but again not excessive.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, listen to your body, and never leave kids or pets in the car on these hot, sunny days.

Breezy…

Winds are working extra hard this week. It has been breezy since Sunday and the winds will not lighten up until the weekend. Wind speeds will be up to 20 mph with a few gusts this afternoon.

Rainy end…

Specifics continue to be watched with the wet end to the week. The first chance for rainfall will come overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This brings good news, as more generic thunderstorms will be possible (non-severe). Then showers will dissipate into Friday afternoon.

Then the weekend details are still blurry when it comes to timing. But, there will be widely scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms to develop. So keep the umbrella handy from Saturday into Sunday(potentially into Monday).

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett