New COVID-19 cases reported in Winona, Houston counties

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WXOW) — On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health said they had 419 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota with a dozen new deaths.

Six of the cases were local. New cases were confirmed in Houston County, which had two, with the other four in Winona County.

The new cases raise the total in Winona County to 89 with 15 deaths. The Winona County Health and Human Services Department didn't state where the four cases came from.

Houston County Public Health didn't give specifics for their two new cases except to say that all seven of their cases involve people from throughout the county with an age range of 21 to 88.

The Minnesota Department of Health said that as of Wednesday the state has seen 31,296 cases and 1,325 deaths since the pandemic began.

The vast majority of those deaths, 1,051, have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the total cases, 3,250 are health care workers.

351 people were hospitalized on Wednesday, a drop of six from Tuesday. 181 of those people are in an intensive care unit, four less than the day before.

Overall, 3,689 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Some 27,404 are listed as patients who no longer need isolation.