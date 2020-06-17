Mother speaks out about daughter’s Instagram encounter with an online predator

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - It all started on Instagram with a few personal messages sent from a so-called 14-year-old boy to Danielle Beach's daughter.

“I was looking at her phone yesterday, and I saw some messages on Instagram between her and a boy that I’ve never seen before or heard of,” said Beach.

The so-called 14-year-old was trying to put Beach’s 11-year-old daughter at ease by saying that his mom knew her mom, claiming they were friends.

“I do not know his mother," said Beach. "We have no mutual friends.”

The conversation eventually turned graphic with inappropriate questions of a sexual nature.

Beach believes the predator gathered information from her own Instagram account which is public and features family pictures

“I never really thought of anything like that, that a predator could come on my account and search my children and that’s exactly what he did,” said the concerned mother.

After she saw the exchange, Beach turned to the La Crescent Police Department to find out what to do next.

“Document the exchange that was taking place, whether that be screenshots or whatever you can do," said Chief Doug Stavenau of the La Crescent Police Department. "The next thing is to make contact with the application or the social media site and report the behaviors.”

Chief Stavenau also is urging parents to keep an open dialogue with their children about social media and acknowledges that the conversation looks different for each family.

The whole experience has left this La Crescent mother with a message for parents.

“Educate, educate, educate, and if they [children] do not know someone, don’t speak to them.”

La Crescent Police are continuing to investigate the incident at this time.

Beach has since made her and her daughter's account private.