NCAA rules D.J. Carton can play for Marquette right away

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette says the NCAA has granted guard D.J. Carton a waiver that will enable the Ohio State transfer to play for his new team in the upcoming season. Carton otherwise wouldn’t have made his Marquette debut until the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-2 guard has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Carton played 20 games and averaged 10.4 points for Ohio State as a freshman. He left Ohio State’s team on Jan. 30 and later entered the transfer portal.