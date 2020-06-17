Nominations open for Nat’l Philanthropy Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local organization seeks the community's help recognizing those who go above and beyond when it comes to charitable giving. The local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals seeks nominations for this year's National Philanthropy Day awards.

The Upper Mississippi Valley Chapter of the AFP welcomes its members and the greater community to nominate individuals, businesses, and groups who have made our area a better place to live and work. The Upper Mississippi Valley Chapter area includes western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.

Nominations are encouraged for five different awards including Outstanding:

Philanthropist

Volunteer Fundraiser

Philanthropic Organization

Youth in Philanthropy

Professional Fundraiser

For award descriptions, list of past honorees and nomination forms for the 2020 National Philanthropy Day awards visit their website: AFPUMV.org.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 26, 2020. For any questions regarding the nominating process, please contact Rose Dobbs, National Philanthropy Day Chair at roser@bgcwcw.org.