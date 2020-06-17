Officials: Stop bugging bear roaming through Iowa cornfields

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — Wildlife officials in eastern Iowa are warning people to stay away from cornfields near Eldridge, where a roaming black bear has been drawing crowds of sightseers. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources say those who ignore the warning could end up being ticketed. The bear — a rare sight in Iowa — showed up in recent days and has been spotted munching on corn and taking frequent naps. Wildlife officials say sightseers pose a safety threat to the bear, because they’re interfering with officials’ efforts to guide it back north and that could mean they would have to euthanize the animal.