Public committee to name new Grandad Bluff trails

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The City of La Crosse is working on building a community-led committee to name the new trail on the iconic Grandad Bluff. The Outdoor Recreation Alliance, the city's partner in this project, came up with the idea of a public naming committee as a way to try and mend the ties between the project and the community, as this project has been controversial to the point of a lawsuit for people who live around the new trails. ORA said in a statement that the committee is meant to better represent and include the La Crosse community on the project.

The proposed naming committee would include seven members from the community and one member from the city's Board of Park Commissioners, and would be managed by a member of the La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry department. The group's goals would be to name all of the trails included in the project and come up with the project's final name, to replace the interim "Gateway" name. The La Crosse Park Board Commission is expected to vote on the creation of the committee on Thursday, June 18.