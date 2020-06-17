Residents request safety additions to neighborhood

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Residents who live on or around 20th and Jackson streets said car accidents frequently happen around there.

Among those concerned about the safety of this neighborhood is Gary Padesky. He's a City Council Member for District 7 in the city.

Padesky said on Tuesday, he witnessed a bad car accident on 20th and Jackson. He said once he and other fellow neighbors found out everyone was OK, they all discussed their concerns about how dangerous this neighborhood can be.

"A yield sign truthfully, I feel, does not do much to stop some drivers. Some drivers think yield signs mean to 'go like hell'", Padesky said. "The city needs to change these yield signs to stop signs."

Residents in like Steve Korger said drivers use Jackson Street as a short cut to avoid the traffic lights on Losey Blvd.

"Drivers come off of Jackson Street flying. It is frightening," Korger said. "I ask all drivers that if you are going to cut through neighborhoods, be careful."

Janet Bonadurer-Olson, an area resident, said her biggest concern is the most vulnerable population in the neighborhood, such as children and the elderly.

"I love these kids in the neighborhood, and I would be devastated if anything bad happened to any of them," Bonadurer-Olson said. "Cars drive too fast in the area. I am afraid that if another accident occurs, the car may end up on the sidewalk and hit a child."

Padesky said Matt Gallagher, the City Traffic Engineer, has agreed to write up an order of correction to put up stop signs on the 20th Street and Jackson Street area.