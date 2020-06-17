Rochester man charged in 2016 Buffalo Co. missing woman case

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Rochester man is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin to face a domestic abuse homicide charge in the death of his girlfriend in late 2016.

Randall Q. Merrick, 38, was booked into the Olmsted County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a warrant from Buffalo County.

A criminal complaint, which can be read below, from Buffalo County, charges one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse and one charge of Hiding A Corpse, both felonies.

The complaint said that Beth Johnson was last seen on December 25, 2016 by her son.

He contacted the sheriff's office the following March after not being able to contact her.

He told investigators that he had spoken to Merrick, who told him that Johnson had moved from her home in Nelson to the Twin Cities.

The complaint also details information told by a person identified only as Witness 3. He said in an interview with investigators in July 2018 that Merrick told him, "I killed her", and when asked who was killed, Merrick said, "Beth". He then told the witness that "I hit her too hard."

Merrick told the witness that Johnson's body was in the trunk of her vehicle.

The witness couldn't say exactly when the conversation with Merrick took place, but that it was "nicer out" according to the complaint.

In April 2018, a cadaver dog and handler from the Madison Police Department searched property around the residence.

The dog detected the scent of human remains inside the trailer, a utility shed, and Johnson's vehicle.

The complaint also states that the last financial transaction involving Johnson was in February 2017.

Court records don't indicate when Merrick will have a hearing in Olmsted County Court on the extradition to Wisconsin.

News app users can read the entire criminal complaint here