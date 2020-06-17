Seniors get a tasty treat

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Senior citizens at Salem Terrace in West Salem had something to smile about on Wednesday afternoon.

An ice cream truck visited the care facility, serving grasshoppers and brandy alexanders to tenants.

Facility director, Sheila Teboh says it's great to see everybody get out and enjoy some delicious treats on a warm summer day, "Just gives them an opportunity to stay apart from each other still well observing the counties recommendations for distancing, and also get some exercise get some sunshine to see other smiling faces and just know that they’re not in this alone that they are in this together."

The ice cream truck also visited Mill Street Manor following its stop at Salem Terrace.