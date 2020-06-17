Shelby Youth Baseball called off for the 2020 season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Shelby Town Board shuts down youth baseball for the summer along with closing some of the town's facilities.

They cited the "increased concern" of COVID-19 in the area as a reason they made the decision.

Town Clerk Fortune Weaver said the board made the call Tuesday evening to cancel Shelby Youth Baseball. In a statement, it said that "The safety of the public and SYB participants is most important, and this action will help reduce the potential for gatherings."

The board also said they won't have any rental of park shelters or fields, and no organized sports.

Town parks, trails, and fields will remain open they said. Spending time outdoors is encouraged, they said, as long as social distancing is practiced.

The Shelby Town Hall is open by appointment only until further notice.