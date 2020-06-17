St. Thomas gains NCAA approval for next step in D1 move

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The University of St. Thomas has NCAA support for the Minnesota school’s bid to move its athletic programs directly from Division III to Division I. The NCAA’s Division I council announced St. Thomas can make a formal request to waive reclassification rules. Currently, a 12-year process with a stop in Division II is required. The NCAA will vote by April on a proposal to alter those rules to allow any Division III school to move directly to Division I. St. Thomas will be ejected from its Division III league after the 2020-21 school year for competitive reasons.