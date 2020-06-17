State: Assisted living mismanagement made outbreak worse

PULASKI, Wis. (AP) — State regulators say mismanagement at an assisted living facility in northeastern Wisconsin made a deadly coronavirus outbreak worse. Forty-six people have been infected by COVID-19, including 10 residents who died, at Country Villa Assisted Living in Pulaski. The Wisconsin Division of Quality Assurance determined the facility failed to adequately monitor residents with coronavirus symptoms and did not follow public health guidelines until it was too late. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the division ordered owner Chad Reader to submit a plan to correct the deficiencies and pay a fine of $7,600. Villa is barred from admitting new residents until the violations are corrected.