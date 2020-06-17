Student suing Baraboo schools reflects on banning Confederate flag

BARABOO (WKOW) - It is hard for Dasia Banks to be back where she felt so uncomfortable.

"I'm really uncomfortable right now, Baraboo just has this negative energy," Banks said.

Standing in front of the Sauk County Civil War Memorial, honoring the people from the area who fought against slavery, helped make up for that.

In a lawsuit, she and her lawyers argue that the Baraboo School District, among other accusations, did not protect her from racist speech and symbols from fellow classmates.

With the events of the past few weeks, they see their cause echoed across the country.

"The military has owned up to this and even NASCAR," Amy Bogost, her lawyer, said. "It is well beyond time for the Baraboo School District to recognize that we won the civil war and the Confederate flag should be buried."

Banks finished her schooling in the Madison Metropolitan School District, where she says she didn't see the Confederate flag at all.

"Being in Madison is way better, I just felt so welcomed," Banks said.

For her, the past few weeks and seeing the protests have been a sigh of relief.

"It makes me feel like I'm not alone because, at the beginning of the case, I felt as though I didn't really have anybody in my corner, but knowing that there are other people fighting for what I'm fighting for," Banks said. "It's just a really good feeling.

And seeing the Marine Corps and NASCAR ban depictions of the Confederate flag, makes Banks feel like progress is happening.

"I think that people are finally starting to listen to what people of color have been saying for over 400 years," she said.

Banks's lawyer says that the case is still in discovery, or the beginning stages.

A spokesperson for the Baraboo School District said that "The District will not comment on ongoing litigation."