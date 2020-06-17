Suddenly competitive Iowa complicates Trump’s Midwest quest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In 2016, President Donald Trump carried Iowa by nearly 10 points. That’s a larger margin than he won Texas. At the time, Iowa’s status as a swing state seemed questionable. But now, there are signs that Iowa may be competitive again as the president’s popularity there has waned. And that sentiment has spread to other races, with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst facing a surprisingly strong challenge as she makes a bid for a second term. The shift appears to be propelled by the president’s uneven handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his aggressive response to protests over the death of George Floyd. And Democratic voter registration in the state has increased.