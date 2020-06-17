The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection re-opens

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ re-opened its doors on Wednesday.

People can go into the center to check out their clothing closet during their limited hours from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Volunteers and staff will enforce that people wear masks, hand sanitize and check their temperatures.

"It's incredibly important for us to be here and part of the community," Executive Director Alesha Schandelmeier said. "We've been providing support online for the past several months but we want to be able to be here and people have access to anything that they might need inside the center."

Only three guests are allowed inside the center and they've installed new plexiglas to protect volunteers.