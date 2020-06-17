Teen charged with shooting Minnesota officer, causing unrest

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old man with shooting and wounding a St. Cloud police officer who was trying to arrest him. The Stearns County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday charged Sumaree Boose of St. Cloud with first-degree assault, use of deadly force against a peace officer in the shooting of the officer’s hand early Monday. Authorities say Boose denied intentionally shooting the officer. On the contrary, he said the officer, perhaps unintentionally, shot him in the chin during the struggle. Authorities say no officers opened fire during Boose’s arrest. After the shooting, a rumor spread on social media that police had shot two black men, leading to a protest outside of police headquarters.