Top 3 counties responding to census are in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The top three counties in the nation to respond to the U.S. Census questionnaire are in southeastern Wisconsin. Ozaukee County leads the United States with 81.6% of households reporting their census information, followed by Washington County at 81.4% and Waukesha at 81.2%. The Journal Sentinel reports the national response rate is 61.4%. Minnesota leads all states with a 70.9% response followed by Wisconsin at 68.4%. The once-a-decade national headcount began in March and April with census forms and postcards appearing in mailboxes. For the first time, citizens could go online to respond to questions. So far more than 90 million households nationwide have provided census information.