University of Alaska union calls for president’s resignation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska faculty union has called for the immediate resignation of the system’s president. The executive board of United Academics approved a public petition asking university President Jim Johnsen to step down. Johnsen oversees the university system’s three universities and 13 community campuses with about 30,000 students. The union says Johnsen has failed in all areas that matter to the academic mission and has invested efforts to advance his career rather than lead the university. Faculty union President Abel Bult-Ito says 226 of about 1,050 faculty members the union represents had signed the petition by Monday afternoon.