Utah guard Gach transfers to home state team, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Utah guard Both Gach has decided to transfer to Minnesota to play his last two seasons of college in his home state. The 6-foot-6 native of Austin, Minnesota, was second on the Utes in scoring as a sophomore last season with an average of 10.7 points per game. He became the third player in Utah program history to post a triple-double, with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 8. Gach is one of three transfers who’ve chosen the Gophers this offseason, joining center Liam Robbins (Drake) and forward Brandon Johnson (Western Michigan).