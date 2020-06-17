Wisconsin patrol IDs 4 killed in multi-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Patrol has released the names of four people killed in a chain-reaction crash in southern Wisconsin last week. Authorities on Wednesday identified the four dead as 55-year-old Phillip Bruno of Ingleside, Illinois, who was driving a semi; 59-year-old Eleanor Heeringa-Owen of DeForest, Wisconsin, who was driving a Volkswagen Passat; 23-year-old Samantha McMullen of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, who was driving a Chevrolet Malibu; and 72-year-old Joseph Kosinski of Madison, Wisconsin, who was driving a Kia Seltos. Eight vehicles were involved in the Friday morning crash that happened as traffic moved around an earlier crash scene.