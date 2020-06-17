Wisconsin to conduct 2 health surveys to track COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced two population health studies that are designed to better understand where COVID-19 is in the state, identify communities at risk for a future outbreak and help prevent the spread of the virus. Health officials said Wednesday that the first study led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Survey of the Health of Wisconsin will determine the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies throughout the state. The second study will test samples from wastewater treatment facilities, in both urban and rural areas, to determine the current concentration levels of virus genetic material found in sewage.