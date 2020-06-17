256 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; Three-fourths considered recovered

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health said there were 256 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

In total, the state has seen 23,454 cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, DHS reported 712 deaths attributed to the virus which is an increase of nine from Tuesday.

The number of negative tests also increased by approximately 9,000 on Wednesday. A total of 423,736 tests have come back negative.

Approximately 75 percent of the cases or 17,613 are considered recovered according to the state. 22 percent are listed as active. 3 percent have died.

The percentage of cases that are requiring hospitalization is at 13% according to state figures.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show only one person hospitalized with COVID-19. The person is not in intensive care.

La Crosse County saw 20 new cases on Wednesday. All the cases, with the exception of one teenage female, were in the 20-29 age range. Ten men and nine women made up the group.

Monroe County reported one new case Wednesday, a woman in her 20s who had mild symptoms. The Monroe County Health Department said she was exposed due to community spread.

With two new cases, Trempealeau County now has 83 total cases. More than half, 44, have recovered.