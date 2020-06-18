$10,000 signature bond set for priest accused of sexual assault in Chippewa Co.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A priest accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Chippewa Falls was in court, via Zoom, for the first time on Thursday.

Charles Richmond, 30, a priest who currently lives in Viroqua is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County Court.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Chippewa County Court:

A girl claims she was touched inappropriately by Richmond while she was a high schooler in Chippewa Falls. She said when she was 15 Richmond communicated with her on social media and she said Richmond was "very touchy." The victim said Richmond would touch her buttocks after giving her a hug.

Last month an investigator interviewed Richmond and he admitted to three or four incidents of "sexual contact."

In court on Thursday, a judge set a $10,000 signature bond. Richmond is not allowed to have contact with the victim or her family.

He is also required to report to pretrial monitoring immediately. Pretrial monitoring is a pilot program in Chippewa County that assesses crime suspects on their likelihood to be a danger to the community, commit more crimes and show up for future court appearances.