After today the summer heat will break apart by storm chances

One last day in the heat…

Today will be like yesterday, with it being warm, windy, and sunny. The day will start mild in the 60s and an abundance of sunshine. Then blue skies will bring highs back near 90 before clouds start to move in. It may also start to feel a bit stickier as a cold front will start to slide in more moisture.

Overnight thunder…

A cold front will move southeast through Minnesota today. The cold front will return rain chances overnight for the Coulee Region. Showers and thunderstorms could linger through the morning commute.

Friday, Friday…

This cold front will not be very robust or have a pushing force. So, an isolated showers/storms chance will exist for much of Friday.

Not only will the cold front bring rain but it will also be cooler under cloudy skies. Yet, dew points will be in the 60s and it could feel sticky after round of showers. Highs expected to be within the 70s and lower 80s.

Weekend Rainfall…

The cold front will stall within the boundaries of Wisconsin. This will allow for any disturbances that move in to cause rainfall. Good news; storms will not be severe and storms will not wash out the region. But, you’ll want to keep an extra layer and umbrella handy ALL weekend.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett