Blue Stars delivering meals to the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Blue Stars are drum and bugle corps who are usually traveling the country performing, but due to the pandemic, their season was canceled.

Thursday was supposed to be their first show of the season in Detroit, Michigan, but instead of performing this summer, they are helping their community.

The Blue Stars spent the day volunteering their time delivering meals around La Crosse. "While we can’t be on the road right now we can certainly be helping here at home," said Blue Stars executive director Brad Furlano. "Be part of the solution to make this a tolerable situation for as many people as possible will all get through this together."

The Blue Stars will continue to deliver meals throughout the entire summer.