Cedar Rapids police fire officer involved in 2016 shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids police officer who was involved in a 2016 shooting that paralyzed a man has been fired for violating department rules. Officials said Sgt. Lucas Jones was fired Thursday after an internal investigation that began in February. Jones had been on administrative leave since early May. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the investigation. Last weekend, protesters in Cedar Rapids called for Jones’ firing because of his role in the shooting of Jerime Mitchell. Police video showed Mitchell driving away from a traffic stop with Jones caught in the door of the pickup truck before the shooting. Mitchell is black and Jones is white.