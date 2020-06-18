COVID-19 continues to affect downtown bars

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The increase in COVID19 cases is among the demographic most likely to visit bars and taverns in La Crosse.

Bars and restaurants located downtown have made public statements on social media about their plans: Broncos, Dublin Square, The Crow, Thrunie's, The Helm, Animal House, and Bodega.

Some businesses have decided to limit their hours because of recent health news, like Robbie Wolff, Owner of Christos Taverna.

"The bills don't stop, us business owners still have bills to pay, but we also want to be very conscious of what's going on right now," Wolff said. "We don't want the public to look like we don't care about the community's health; we need the community to survive and stay open."

The La Crosse County Health Department does state that if people decide to want to sit down and grab a bite to eat, go at your own risk.