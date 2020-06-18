EPA fines Enbridge $6.7M over pipeline safety issues

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal regulators have fined Enbridge $6.7 million for allegedly failing to quickly fix pipeline safety issues. Enbridge said Thursday the company settled with the Environmental Protection Agency and agreed to pay the fines. The EPA said Enbridge neglected to properly evaluate thousands of “shallow dents” on its Lakehead Pipeline System, across northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. According to an EPA letter, just over $3 million of the fines involved Enbridge’s failure to repair or mitigate small dents that showed “indications” of “metal loss” and “cracking.” An Enbridge official tells the Star Tribune the company and the EPA disagreed over the nature of the small dents, but that Enbridge did further pipeline integrity assessments to address the agency’s concerns.