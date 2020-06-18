Hibbing Taconite extends mine shutdown another month

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Hibbing Taconite in northern Minnesota is extending its iron mining shutdown for another month as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues. HibTac announced in April it would shut down from May 3 to July 6. But the company now says the goal is to bring back its 650 employees at the end of July and resume full production by Aug. 6. The Star Tribune reports about 1,750 Iron Range mining jobs have been cut due to closures and slowdowns as steel demand remains depressed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.