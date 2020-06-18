Highway 35 construction affecting more than just traffic

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - Business owners off of Highway 35 are experiencing the negative effects of construction as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation moves to phase two of their reconstruction of the highway.

The resurfacing and bridgework are slowing down traffic at restaurants like the Thirsty Turtle in Stoddard.

“This has been in the works for about a year now, so we kind of knew about it and then the COVID-19 thing, so the three months of that so now this,” said Mary Jones, manager at the Restaurant. "It’s kind of hurt our business.”

The project has forced cars to make a winding detour through residential areas which points them toward other destinations.

“It’s just been hard because we get a lot of the motorcycles and a lot of just passerby's on Highway 35, and they’re directing everyone toward the Viroqua area now,” said Jones.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging drivers to follow the local detour which does provide an opening to local businesses.

“The village of Stoddard has done a tremendous job with speed bumps, signage, barricades, pretty easy to get through it’s just tight,” said Sgt. Ken Frye of the Vernon County Sheriff's Department.

The number one complaint Sgt. Frye has received is for semi trucks and other large scale vehicles getting stuck in the local detour. New signage has been put in place to route these vehicles to Highway 14.

The 20-year veteran also noted that people should drive slower due to potential farming equipment and Amish buggies on the detour in addition to the speed bumps and barricades.

Despite all of these new twists and turns, optimism remains high for Jones and her staff as the project carries this summer.

“People will find a way to get to us it’s just a matter of which way you want to go,” said Jones.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to complete the project by November.