Hoyer begins 94th Assembly campaign

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A member of the La Crosse County Board starts his campaign to try to replace incumbent Representative Steve Doyle in the State Assembly.

Kevin Hoyer kicked off his bid at the American Legion in Onalaska Thursday afternoon.

Hoyer is running as a Republican.

It is his first time campaigning for the assembly. He's served as a representative for La Crosse County's 24th District since April 2018.

One of the things he wants to do is use his past experience representing farmers in the agriculture industry to amplify local voices at the state level.

The 94th Assembly District encompasses most of La Crosse County.