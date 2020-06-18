La Crosse’s Airport Beach closed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Another area beach is closing.

La Crosse Police said in a Facebook post that the airport staff is closing the gate at Fisherman's Road as of noon Thursday.

The gate will remain closed until further notice.

That means Airport Beach is closed.

The reason police cite is the severe risk level from COVID-19.

They said that "the level of congregation that takes place at the beaches creates an environment with a multitude of safety concerns related to COVID-19.

They ask that people follow CDC guidelines by safe distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

Earlier this week, Pettibone Beach and Black River Beach were closed over COVID-19 concerns. They will remain closed until further notice as well.