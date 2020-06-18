La Crosse’s City Hall closing to the public on June 19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the elevated number of COVID-19 cases in the county, La Crosse's City Hall is closing to the public starting Friday.

The city, guided by the shift in the Coulee Compass to Severe (Red), decided to close the building to help safeguard the community and staff members.

While a statement said they are monitoring the closure on a weekly basis, the building is closed indefinitely.

Members of the public are asked to use drop boxes and schedule appointments with specific city employees to meet in front of the building according to the statement.

One function continues-Municipal Court. It remains on schedule in the city council chambers. People attending court should use the north entry door. Portable bathrooms and handwashing stations will be outside for the public going to court.

City Council and committee meetings remain virtual through July.

Anyone with questions can contact the appropriate department at City Hall.