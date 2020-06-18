 Skip to Content

Minnesota officials prepare to announce fall school plans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State health and education officials will announce plans Thursday for how Minnesota schools will conduct classes this fall after they were shut down this spring to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller will join the Minnesota Department of Health officials at a briefing to discuss “the new fall planning guidance for K-12 schools.”

The news conference announcement did not say whether they’ll allow schools to reopen this fall, keep them closed, or some other steps for conducting classes amid the pandemic. But the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations in Minnesota have been leveling off lately.

