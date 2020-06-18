Minnesota unemployment hit record 9.9 percent in May

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State officials say Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit a record high in May of 9.9 percent during the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Employment and Economic Development said Thursday nearly 303,000 Minnesotans were unemployed last month, an increase of almost 35,000 from April. Gov. Tim Walz first issued Minnesota’s stay-at-home order in mid-March, requiring nonessential businesses to close. The state began gradually reopening in May. Minnesota Public Radio News reports the unemployment figures reflect what was happening in Minnesota’s economy prior to the reopening of outdoor dining at restaurants, more retail businesses and offices.