More COVID-19 cases reported in SE MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday more cases of COVID-19 are reported in the southeastern part of the state.

MDH said there are two cases in Fillmore County, one in Houston County, and two more in Winona County.

The Fillmore County cases involve a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s. They have a total of 22 cases since the pandemic began.

Houston County now has eight total cases.

Lastly, the Winona County Health and Human Services Department said they now report 91 total cases with 15 deaths from the virus.

The cases are a part of 387 new ones in the state on Thursday.

19 new deaths were also reported.

Thirteen of the deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, health officials said. The remaining six were at private residences.

The state COVID-19 death toll is at 1,344, MDH said. Health officials said 1,064 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Thursday's update that 387 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said 31,675 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 3,292 health care workers.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases reported in each county click here.

MDH said 27,566 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need isolation.

About 460,879 COVID-19 tests have reportedly been completed in Minnesota. MDH has reported an increase in testing in recent weeks, with more than 19,000 COVID-19 tests reported in Wednesday's update.

There are 345 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 171 people hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's 10 fewer people hospitalized in the ICU and four more people hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Wednesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

