Sanó, accused of kidnapping, says he’s been blackmailed

Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sanó says he’s being blackmailed in his native Dominican Republic. The El Nuevo Diario newspaper reported that Odalis Ramos, a lawyer, has accused Sanó and three of his friends of kidnapping, beating and threatening to hang his client. Ramos said the incident took place last month in San Pedro de Macoris. Sanó told the newspaper it’s not true. He said Ramos requested money to drop the accusations. Sanó said the lawyer’s client was involved in a sexual assault of a young relative of Sanó’s. No charges have been filed related to any of the accusations.