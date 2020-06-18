School board discusses resource officer funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse School District is considering forming a committee to look into whether or not school resource officers are necessary.

The contract to fund the $250,000 cost for five resource officers in La Crosse schools will end in June 2021, but the school board needs to budget for it in November.

"Even if a committee were formed it would be a committee to determine the nature of what that information gathering process would look like," La Crosse Board of Education President Laurie Cooper Stoll said. "Not a vote up or vote down."

La Crosse Police Department Sgt. Tom Walsh said he was surprised to see SRO's come up at the meeting, but that he's open to answering questions and working with the school board.

"Obviously they have some concerns that haven't been expressed to us in the past," Sgt. Walsh said. "Our relationship and our working with the schools and district personnel has always been very positive. We've always worked very collaboratively and very hard with them to ensure keeping our kids safe but also developing and creating those relationships so we're hopeful that we can continue a dialogue and we can all meet and keep those officers in those buildings."

People interested in watching the next board meeting on June 22 can attend virtually here.