Shooting at Cedar Rapids party leaves man dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A shooting during an overnight party in Cedar Rapids has left a 20-year-old man dead. Cedar Rapids police say officers were called about 5:10 a.m. Thursday to a home, where a fight during a party resulted in gunshots. Officers who arrived found a man inside the home who had been shot in the upper body. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police say the shooting happened amidst a large party.