Teen’s death prompts facility’s loss of contract, license

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan facility for teenagers with behavioral problems has both lost its contract with the state to care for youth in the state’s foster care and juvenile justice systems and its license to operate. Thursday’s termination of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ contract with Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo comes in the wake of the death last month of 16-year-old Cornelius Frederick. The boy went into cardiac arrest while being restrained on April 29 by Lakeside Academy staff. Frederick died May 1. Authorities said at the time the teen was being restrained after he threw a sandwich. Health and Human Services says an investigation of Lakeside Academy found 10 licensing violations.