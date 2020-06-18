Throwback Thursday: Flip, Z, and the La Crosse Catbirds

This week's Throwback Thursday celebrates the 30th and 28th anniversaries of the CBA titles won by the La Crosse Catbirds.

The one common thread on the bench during those championship seasons was the late Flip Saunders.

14 years ago News 19 sports director Scott Emerich took a stroll down memory lane with Flip and former Catbirds assistant Don Zierden.

At the time, they were pursuing an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons.

Many of you recall, Saunders died in October of 2015 after a four-month battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.