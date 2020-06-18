Vikings, Cook present NFL’s latest RB contract standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook logged off from virtual team activities with the Minnesota Vikings.

He's no longer willing to participate until he has secured a new contract.

His situation is the latest standoff between an NFL team and a star running back.

There's the possibility of several more in the coming year in a league that has steadily driven down the financial value of the position.

A person with direct knowledge of Cook's decision confirmed to The Associated Press he would not report to training camp without a new deal. Cook made the Pro Bowl last season.