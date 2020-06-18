Walz orders flags at half-staff Friday to remember those lost to COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is ordering flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota be flown at half-staff on June 19 to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The order continues every 19th day of the month through 2020.

“Thousands of Minnesotans have lost dear friends and close family members in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “Each life taken has been a heartbreaking tragedy for our state. In these challenging times, we must work together to slow the spread of this pandemic.”

Individuals, businesses, and others are encouraged to join in lowering their flags according to the governor's office.