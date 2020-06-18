WIAA releases guidance for return to sports this summer

Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) Wisconsin high school athletes, coaches and administrators now have a road map for how to proceed with the return of sports.

The WIAA said Thursday that schools can return to summer workouts with coaches starting July 1.

But schools must comply with directives from local health officials and follow the procedures set by the WIAA in their 16-page document called "Guidance for Summer Activities."

Each sport has been given a risk level.

Football is at a higher risk.

Basketball and volleyball at moderate risk are two examples.

There's also guidance on social distancing during events and who will be allowed at games.

It's a big step forward towards the return of high school athletics, but it doesn't guarantee there will be games played this fall.

To see the entire 16-page Guidance for Summer Activities, click here:

https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Health/Covid/WIAA-Reopen-School-Sports-Summer.pdf